Bell Moving to Scale Up Autonomous Delivery Drones for U.S. Military

Defense Daily | 09/27/2018 | Frank Wolfe

Bell [TXT] is developing the scalability and flight control software of its Autonomous Pod Transport (APT) vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) family of vehicles to meet U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army requirements, Todd Worden, the Bell senior manager of global…

