Bell [TXT] is developing the scalability and flight control software of its Autonomous Pod Transport (APT) vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) family of vehicles to meet U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army requirements, Todd Worden, the Bell senior manager of global…
Bell Moving to Scale Up Autonomous Delivery Drones for U.S. Military
