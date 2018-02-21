Behrman Capital Acquires Defense Electronics Preparation Firm

Defense Daily | 02/21/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The private equity firm Behrman Capital this week said it has acquired Corfin Industries, a provider of component preparation services for microelectronics in the defense, commercial aerospace, space, and healthcare industries.Terms of the deal were not disclosed.…

