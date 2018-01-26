The Navy awarded Britain’s BAE Systems A $47 million contract option to deliver four more Mk 45 5-inch naval guns, upgrading existing units, the company said Jan. 22.This is a modification to an initial 10-gun contract that will now upgrade four existing Mk…
BAE Wins $47 Million For Four More Upgraded Mk 45 Naval Guns
