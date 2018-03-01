BAE Submits Modernized M8 Light Tank For Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower

Defense Daily | 03/01/2018 | Dan Parsons

BAE Systems has submitted a proposal for the Army’s new Mobile Protected Firepower based on the M8 mobile gun system originally pitched in 1996 as a replacement for the M551 Sheridan light tank.March 1 was the deadline to submit proposals for the engineering…

