BAE Submits Modernized M8 Light Tank For Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower
BAE Systems has submitted a proposal for the Army’s new Mobile Protected Firepower based on the M8 mobile gun system originally pitched in 1996 as a replacement for the M551 Sheridan light tank.March 1 was the deadline to submit proposals for the engineering…