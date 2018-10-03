The Army has officially kicked off a competition for industry to design its next light scout aircraft, called the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, or FARA.Details of the program were published Oct. 3 in a solicitation on the government’s contracting website.…
Army Launches Prototype Competition For Future Light Attack Aircraft
The Army has officially kicked off a competition for industry to design its next light scout aircraft, called the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, or FARA.Details of the program were published Oct. 3 in a solicitation on the government’s contracting website.…