Army officials have drawn up a list of 30 U.S. cities with the right talent pool, academic institutions and business development needed for the locations of its new Futures Command.Senior service officials will get their first look at that list and other recommendations…
Army Considering 30 Cities As Potential Futures Command Headquarters
Army officials have drawn up a list of 30 U.S. cities with the right talent pool, academic institutions and business development needed for the locations of its new Futures Command.Senior service officials will get their first look at that list and other recommendations…