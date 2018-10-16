A series of protest-free wins for major Air Force aircraft programs are a welcome sight for both the service and contract winner Boeing [BA], but whether the trend sticks for future programs remains to be seen.Since late August, Boeing surpassed the expectations…
Analyst: Too Soon to Tell If Protest-Free Trend Will Stick for Air Force Programs
