Following two years of litigation that concluded and then produced a fresh lawsuit last week, UH-72 Lakota manufacturer Airbus is accusing Leonardo DRS of using the courts to hold contracts hostage in a scheme to shutter its production line and strong-arm the Army…
Airbus President Accuses Leonardo Of Treachery For Again Suing Over Helicopter Contract
