  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Airbus President Accuses Leonardo Of Treachery For Again Suing Over Helicopter Contract

Airbus President Accuses Leonardo Of Treachery For Again Suing Over Helicopter Contract

Helicopter News | 02/14/2018 | Dan Parsons

Following two years of litigation that concluded and then produced a fresh lawsuit the week of Jan. 21, UH-72 Lakota manufacturer Airbus is accusing Leonardo DRS of using the courts to hold contracts hostage in a scheme to shutter its production line and strong-arm…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *