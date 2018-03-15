The U.S. Air Force is exploring whether it could keep flying its U-2 Dragon Lady high-altitude reconnaissance airplanes for the rest of the century, a service official said March 15.A “structural study” is looking at whether the Air Force could fully use the…
Air Force Studying If U-2 Reconnaissance Plane Could Fly Till 2100
The U.S. Air Force is exploring whether it could keep flying its U-2 Dragon Lady high-altitude reconnaissance airplanes for the rest of the century, a service official said March 15.A “structural study” is looking at whether the Air Force could fully use the…