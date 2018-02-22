Air Force To Study Replacement Options For Command And ISR Planes

Defense Daily | 02/22/2018 | Marc Selinger

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The U.S. Air Force is gearing up to launch a study this summer on options for replacing its fleets of large command-and-control (C2) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) planes, a key general said Feb. 22.While the analysis of…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *