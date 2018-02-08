The U.S. Air Force is investigating whether maintenance problems with the T-6A’s pilot breathing system caused a recent surge in physiological episodes (PEs) that led to the grounding of the trainer aircraft fleet, according to a service official.The Air Force…
Air Force Says T-6A Trainer Plane’s Woes May Be Due To Maintenance
The U.S. Air Force is investigating whether maintenance problems with the T-6A’s pilot breathing system caused a recent surge in physiological episodes (PEs) that led to the grounding of the trainer aircraft fleet, according to a service official.The Air Force…