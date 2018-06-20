The U.S. Air Force announced June 20 that it has reached an agreement with Boeing [BA] on a revised delivery schedule that calls for the service to start receiving its first 18 KC-46A Pegasus tankers this fall.Under the agreement, which was months in the making,…
Air Force Says It Expects To Receive First Boeing KC-46A Tanker In October
