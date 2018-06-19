The U.S. Air Force’s B-1B Lancers, which have been grounded since June 7, will return to flight this week, the service announced June 19.Air Force Global Strike Command said the "safety stand-down” gave it time to evaluate an undisclosed “issue” with ejection-seat…
Air Force To Resume Flying B-1 Bombers
The U.S. Air Force’s B-1B Lancers, which have been grounded since June 7, will return to flight this week, the service announced June 19.Air Force Global Strike Command said the "safety stand-down” gave it time to evaluate an undisclosed “issue” with ejection-seat…