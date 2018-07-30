Air Force To Outfit Rescue Choppers With Collision-Avoidance Systems

The U.S. Air Force has chosen FreeFlight Systems to provide FAA-mandated collision-avoidance systems for the Sikorsky [UTX] HH-60G Pave Hawk, the service's primary combat search-and-rescue helicopter.

FreeFlight's 1203C satellite-based augmentation system/global navigation satellite system sensor will provide automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast, or ADS-B, for the Pavehawk.

Once installation is complete, the helicopters will be fully compliant with the FAA-mandated ADS-B equipage directive, which dictates all aircraft operating in U.S. airspace are required to have an ADS-B system that includes certified position source information by Jan. 1, 2020.

The modification program has been awarded to Warner Robins, Georgia-based Strategic Enterprise Solutions, Corp. It includes the installation of the sensor and the APX-119 Mode S Extended Squitter transponder with Mode 5 capability on more than 100 helicopters, according to FreeFlight.

FreeFlight's 1203C system is employed on commercial airlines, military and business aviation fixed-wing and rotorcraft.