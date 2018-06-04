The U.S. Air Force, which faced congressional skepticism over a $24-million sole-source contract to replace the refrigerators on the Air Force One presidential jets, has decided to scrap the deal.Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.)…
Air Force Nixes Controversial Contract To Replace Air Force One Refrigerators
The U.S. Air Force, which faced congressional skepticism over a $24-million sole-source contract to replace the refrigerators on the Air Force One presidential jets, has decided to scrap the deal.Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.)…