The U.S. Air Force is reviewing options for re-engining the B-52 bomber and intends to formally launch the acquisition effort later this year, a service official said March 14.William Roper, the Air Force’s new acquisition chief, said he conducted his first review…
Air Force Nears Plan To Replace B-52 Engines
