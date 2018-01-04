Air Force Nearing Completion Of ISR Plan

Defense Daily | 01/04/2018 | Marc Selinger

The U.S. Air Force, which is writing a report on how it hopes to improve its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in the coming years, plans to finish the document in “early spring,” a key general said Jan. 4.The “Next Generation…

