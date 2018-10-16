The Air Force on Tuesday released an accident investigation board report determining the cause of a fatal F-16 Thunderbird crash this past April.Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, an F-16CM pilot assigned to the Thunderbird squadron, fatally crashed after suffering loss of…
Air Force: Loss of Consciousness Deemed Cause of Fatal 2017 F-16 Crash
The Air Force on Tuesday released an accident investigation board report determining the cause of a fatal F-16 Thunderbird crash this past April.Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, an F-16CM pilot assigned to the Thunderbird squadron, fatally crashed after suffering loss of…