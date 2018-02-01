The U.S. Air Force released a final request for proposals Jan. 31 to launch five Air Force and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) spacecraft in the early 2020s.According to the Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) in California, which announced…
Air Force Issues Final RFP For Five Launches
The U.S. Air Force released a final request for proposals Jan. 31 to launch five Air Force and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) spacecraft in the early 2020s.According to the Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) in California, which announced…