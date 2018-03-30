U.S. Air Force officials plan to meet with Boeing [BA] representatives in early or mid-April to try to reach agreement on a new delivery timeline for the delay-plagued KC-46A Pegasus tanker, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said March 30.“Right now, we don’t…
Air Force To Hash Out KC-46A Tanker Schedule With Boeing
