Air Force Canceling Future Light-Attack Flight Demos After Recent A-29 Crash
The Air Force is canceling all remaining flight demonstrations for its light-attack aircraft experiment following a recent fatal crash of an A-29 plane, the service said last week.Lt. Gen. Arnold Bunch, the head of the Air Force’s acquisition office, said the…