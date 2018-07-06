Air Force Canceling Future Light-Attack Flight Demos After Recent A-29 Crash

Defense Daily | 07/06/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Air Force is canceling all remaining flight demonstrations for its light-attack aircraft experiment following a recent fatal crash of an A-29 plane, the service said last week.Lt. Gen. Arnold Bunch, the head of the Air Force’s acquisition office, said the…

More Stories You Might Like