Aerojet Rocketdyne Successfully Tests 24-Hour Turnaround For AR-22 Rocket Engine

Defense Daily | 07/10/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Aerojet Rocketdyne [AJRD] has successfully tested its AR-22 booster rocket engine’s ability to re-fire 10 times within 10 days, a critical milestone needed for its use on Boeing’s [BA] Phantom Express reusable military space plane launch system, company officials…

