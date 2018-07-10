Aerojet Rocketdyne [AJRD] has successfully tested its AR-22 booster rocket engine’s ability to re-fire 10 times within 10 days, a critical milestone needed for its use on Boeing’s [BA] Phantom Express reusable military space plane launch system, company officials…
Aerojet Rocketdyne Successfully Tests 24-Hour Turnaround For AR-22 Rocket Engine
Aerojet Rocketdyne [AJRD] has successfully tested its AR-22 booster rocket engine’s ability to re-fire 10 times within 10 days, a critical milestone needed for its use on Boeing’s [BA] Phantom Express reusable military space plane launch system, company officials…