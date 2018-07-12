The Trump Administration this week sent proposed legislation to Congress to help federal agencies strengthen the cyber security of their supply chains and two House Republicans said on Thursday that they will soon offer similar legislation aimed at the Department…
Administration, GOP Congressmen Proposing Legislation On Cyber Supply Chain Security
