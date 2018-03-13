Robert Lightfoot, NASA’s acting administrator for the past 14 months, announced March 12 that he will retire April 30.“I will work with the White House on a smooth transition to the new administrator,” Lightfoot wrote in a note to NASA employees. Robert…
Acting NASA Head Lightfoot To Retire
