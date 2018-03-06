The private equity firm The Acacia Group said yesterday it recently acquired federal technology provider Intelligent Decisions and has split the business into two separate companies, one focused on products and the other on services.The Acacia Group said it plans…
Acacia Group Acquires Intelligent Decisions, Splits Into Two Companies
