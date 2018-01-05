AC&A, a portfolio company of the private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, has acquired EnCore Composite Structures in a deal that bolsters the company’s composites business.Terms of the deal, which closed on Dec. 21, 2017, were not disclosed. Drive shaft…
AC&A Acquires Aerospace Composites Manufacturer Encore
