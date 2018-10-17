3M [MMM] officially launched the F70 new ballistic helmet last week aimed at the international market and featuring improved durability capabilities the company developed while building the Army’s helmet of the future.Terry Griffith, defense business manager…
3M Launches New Ballistic Helmet Aimed At International Market
