Maxar Technologies [MAXR] said June 22 that it was selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop an analytics system for characterizing and tracking the behavior of vehicles in multiple domains at scale and in near-real-time. The contract was awarded and is administered through the U.S. Department of the Interior and is valued at $23 million with a five-year period of performance.

With thousands of vehicles moving in and around the U.S. on a daily basis, geospatial operators are challenged with sifting through massive amounts of data to characterize behavior and make important decisions. Maxar’s analytics system aims to augment operator decision-making by delivering data insights and automating time-consuming tasks, enabling operators to spend more time on mission-critical work.

“As a leader in Earth Intelligence, Maxar applies the power of machine learning for a range of applications in space and on the ground, enabling game-changing results,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “Maxar is honored to continue demonstrating the art of the possible by applying AI/ML techniques to multi-source, multi-domain data to satisfy unique DHS mission needs.”

This article was originally published in our sister publication Via Satellite.