Gunnery Sgt. Doug McCue, a machinist with the 2nd Maintenance Battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, demonstrates the capabilities of a large-build 3-D printer in the X-FAB Facility Aug. 1. The X-FAB, or Expeditionary Fabrication, Facility is a self-contained, transportable additive manufacturing lab comprised of a 20-by-20-foot shelter, 3-D printers, a scanner and computer-aided design software system that can be used to fabricate repair and replacement parts in the field. The Marine Corps is exploring this expeditionary capability to expedite heavy equipment repairs in deployed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Kaitlin Kelly)
From barracks to bridges and hard-to-find parts, the Marine Corps is pushing to fully integrate 3D printing technologies in the next three to four years and is looking to industry for new capabilities and assistance on data licensing guidelines.
Capt. Matthew…