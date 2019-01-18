The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) recently “achieved a unique milestone” in the successful firing of an air-to-air missile on a moving aerial target, HAL said on Jan. 17.
Hindustan Aeronautics Conducts First Successful Helicopter Air-to-Air Missile Test in India
