An Atlas V rocket carrying the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 4 satellite lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Jan. 19, 2018. The SBIRS program delivers timely, reliable and accurate missile-warning and infrared surveillance information to the president of the United States, the secretary of defense, combatant commanders, the intelligence community and other key decision makers. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Dalton Williams)
ORLANDO, Fla. – The prospect of the Space Development Agency (SDA) – one of the key pillars of President Trump’s administration’s effort to improve space acquisition at the Pentagon – could be on shaky ground.
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson still…