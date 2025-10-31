Defense Watch: Wilsbach In, Kratos News, Digital Cockpit, Domestic Icebreakers

Wilsbach Confirmed. A month after receiving his nomination, the Senate confirmed Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the next Air Force chief of staff last Thursday. Wilsbach, who headed Air Combat Command and Pacific Air Forces in his last two positions, has said that manned fourth, fifth and sixth generation fighters still have a role, as artificial intelligence for battle command and control matures. Autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft, in contrast to older, maintenance-dependent drones, will be “‘flyable storage,” he has said. Wilsbach…