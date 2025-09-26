Defense Watch: Sec War/Brass Meeting, China Space Plans, Army Acquisition Boss

Hegseth’s Meeting. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will meet with senior military leaders early next week, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed, but the topic for the gathering remains undisclosed. The Washington Post first reported on Sept. 25 that Hegseth has summoned hundreds of generals and admirals to the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va., next week. Senior leaders from military posts across the world are expected to attend the meeting, according to reports. Project Dynamis. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, assistant commandant…