Defense Watch: LPD-18 Fire, Super Hornet Crash, Ursa Orders, Coast Guard PEOs

LPD-18 Fire. A fire aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) while in Japan was finally declared extinguished around 4:00 a.m. Aug. 21. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the fire ended after burning for about 12 hours after it began at 4p.m on Aug. 20. while the ship was anchored near White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan. Two sailors were taken to medical facilities aboard the ship to treat minor injuries. The fleet said firefighting…