Defense Watch: UKR Aid Fund, Leidos Biometrics, CISA Nominee, F-35 Crash, LSE 2025

Ukraine Aid Fund. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairs of the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, respectively, said on July 30 they plan to introduce the PEACE Act that would establish a U.S. Treasury fund to collect NATO allies’ deposits to purchase U.S. military equipment for Ukraine. “The PEACE Act enables our European partners to finance replenishments so that the U.S. military can continue drawdown packages of weapons to Ukraine. This is the fastest way to…