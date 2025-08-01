Sign In
Uncategorized

Defense Watch: UKR Aid Fund, Leidos Biometrics, CISA Nominee, F-35 Crash, LSE 2025

Defense Daily Staff Defense Daily Staff
Ukraine Aid Fund. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairs of the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, respectively, said on July 30 they plan to introduce the PEACE Act that would establish a U.S. Treasury fund to collect NATO allies’ deposits to purchase U.S. military equipment for Ukraine. “The PEACE Act enables our European partners to finance replenishments so that the U.S. military can continue drawdown packages of weapons to Ukraine. This is the fastest way to…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

