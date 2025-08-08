Defense Watch: Icarus Production, Aussies Pick Japanese Frigate, Kratos Growth, Anduril in Taiwan

OPC Icarus. Austal USA on Aug. 6 marked the start of production on the future Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter Icarus at its Mobile, Ala., facility in a ceremony with the Coast Guard. Icarus will be the second of up to 11 cutters Austal USA will deliver to the service via the OPC Stage 2 contract. This kind of OPC is meant to replace the aging 270- and 210-foot medium endurance cutters and be a capability bridge between the larger…