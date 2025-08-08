Sign In
Search
Uncategorized

Defense Watch: Icarus Production, Aussies Pick Japanese Frigate, Kratos Growth, Anduril in Taiwan

Defense Daily Staff Defense Daily Staff
SHARE:
Defense Watch: Icarus Production, Aussies Pick Japanese Frigate, Kratos Growth, Anduril in Taiwan
Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries, wears a VR headset

OPC Icarus. Austal USA on Aug. 6 marked the start of production on the future Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter Icarus at its Mobile, Ala., facility in a ceremony with the Coast Guard. Icarus will be the second of up to 11 cutters Austal USA will deliver to the service via the OPC Stage 2 contract. This kind of OPC is meant to replace the aging 270- and 210-foot medium endurance cutters and be a capability bridge between the larger…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Reduction in Hypersonic Weapon Cost Eyed By Industry

Missile Defense

AeroVironment And SNC Pitch Partnership For Lower Tier Golden Dome Bids

Business/Financial

BlackSky Optimistic for U.S. Gov Opportunities Despite Budget Volatility

Army

Army Plans To Stop Buying Stryker DVH A1 Vehicle Upgrades

Trending

Low-Cost Cruise Missile Funding in Reconciliation Act Awaiting Contract Obligation
Collins Sees Golden Dome As Periodic Upturn in Missile Defense, Tells Industry To ‘Get Ready To Go Fast And Think Big’
DoD Makes Cuts, Plans ‘AI-First’ Transformation For R&D Resource Center
New Electro-Optical Commercial Services Program Advised by Senate Defense Appropriators
Big Department of Air Force Plus Ups from SAC-D Include C-130J; JASSM; EA-37B; Tranche 3, Transport Layer

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume