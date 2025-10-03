Defense Watch: DDGs, Shutdown Impacts, NGC2

DDG-126. The Navy christened the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG-126), during a Sept. 27 ceremony at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) in Bath, Maine. The ship is named after a World War II and Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honor for performance in the Battle of Guam and served as the 26th Commandant of the Marine Corps from 1975 to 1979. DDG-126 is BIW’s first DDG-51 Flight III destroyer, which was designed to…