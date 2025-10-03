Sign In
Uncategorized

Defense Watch: DDGs, Shutdown Impacts, NGC2

Defense Daily Staff Defense Daily Staff
The Navy and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works hosted a christening ceremony for the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG-126) on Sept 27, the company’s first Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyer. The Flight III variant is designed to accommodate the ANSPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar. (Photo: General Dynamics)

DDG-126. The Navy christened the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG-126), during a Sept. 27 ceremony at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) in Bath, Maine. The ship is named after a World War II and Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honor for performance in the Battle of Guam and served as the 26th Commandant of the Marine Corps from 1975 to 1979. DDG-126 is BIW’s  first DDG-51 Flight III destroyer, which was designed to…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

