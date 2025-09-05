Defense Watch: Department of War, BlueForge Leadership Change, MIB Anniversary, Shift 5 Investment

Department of War. President Trump on Sept. 5 signed an executive order establishing the Pentagon’s "secondary" name as the “Department of War.” The directive is an initial step in moving to officially change the Department of Defense’s title, which would require congressional approval. “This is something we thought long and hard about. We’ve been talking about it for months,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “So we won the First World War, we won the Second World War, everything before…