Senior Airman Michael Van Deusen, 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron quick reaction force, gets out of a mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicle, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Sept. 27, 2016. Freedom’s Sentinel, the follow-on to Enduring Freedom, is the continuing U.S. effort to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces as well as conduct counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justyn M. Freeman)
The U.S. government must develop a more deliberative and responsive foreign military sales (FMS) process to ensure allies continue to buy U.S. equipment instead of opting for Russian- or Chinese-made gear, the U.S. Central Command commander said Feb. 5.
As the…