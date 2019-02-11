Australian and French officials at the signing of the Future Submarine Program Strategic Partnering Agreement (SPA) between Australia and France's Naval Group. Signatories included French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly (center), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (to her right), and Australian Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne (third from right).
Australia and France’s Naval Group finalized and signed a $35 billion submarine partnership agreement on Monday to deliver 12 new vessels to Australia.
In 2016, Australia’s Department of Defense chose Naval Group as its preferred bidder to build 12 new attack-class…