After Trump Orders “Equal Basis” Nuclear Testing, STRATCOM Nominee Pledges “Informed Analysis” On Any Changes

President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social account on Wednesday that he ordered the Pentagon to “immediately” begin the process of testing nuclear weapons “on an equal basis” with Russia and China. Trump’s announcement came around an hour before he was set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It also came the day before Vice Adm. Richard Correll, Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM) that is responsible for employing the nation’s nuclear arsenal, testified before…