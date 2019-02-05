FORT MCCOY, Wis. – A heavy expanded mobility tactical truck (HEMTT) prepares to recover another vehicle that has been immobilized by a mock improvised explosive device during a combat support training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 21, 2016. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Clinton Massey, 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment)
MONTEREY, Calif. –The Army is readying to shift its tactical vehicle strategy from sustainment efforts and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) procurement to building out new technology concepts, with a focus on aligning priorities with Futures Command and…