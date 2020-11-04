The U.S. Air Force on Nov. 4 awarded 24 companies indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts worth up to $950 million to aid in the development of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2), an effort to build a cross-service digital architecture for multi-domain operations.

The latest awards follow those made by the Air Force on May 29 when the service awarded 28 companies IDIQ contracts with award ceilings of up to $950 million for JADC2.

The Nov. 4 contracts are to allow the 24 companies “to compete for future efforts associated with the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable” JADC2, per the contract announcement.

“These contracts provide for the development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms,” the Air Force said. “The locations of performance are to be determined at the contract direct order level and are expected to be complete by May 28, 2025.”

Fiscal 2020 research and development funds will finance initial delivery orders, the Air Force said.

The recipients of the Nov. 4 awards include Microsoft Corp. [MSFT], Hewlett-Packard [HP]; Infinity Labs LLC; Sierra Nevada Corp., Altamira Technologies Corp.; Amergint Technologies Inc., Carahsoft Technology Corp., Geosite Inc.; Lyteworx Automation Systems LLC; MarkLogic Corp.; Rebellion Defense Inc.,; Rhombus Power Inc.; Soar Technology Inc.; Vidrovr Inc.; Advanced Simulation Research Inc.; Borsight Inc.; Datanchor Inc.; Digital Mobilizations Inc.; EFW Inc.; F9 Teams Inc.; Radiant Mission Solutions Inc.; Ortman Consulting LLC; Peraton Inc.; and R2 Space Inc.