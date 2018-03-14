Although the Coast Guard’s plan for acquiring its first new heavy polar icebreaker in more than 40 years is within sight, current out-year budget plans don’t provide funding for additional icebreakers, Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft told a House panel…
Zukunft Says Planned Drop In Coast Guard Acquisition Budget Will Hit Polar Icebreaker Program
Although the Coast Guard’s plan for acquiring its first new heavy polar icebreaker in more than 40 years is within sight, current out-year budget plans don’t provide funding for additional icebreakers, Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft told a House panel…