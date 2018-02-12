The Trump administration on Monday proposed what would amount to a $2-billion-a-year raise for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) -- a roughly $15-billion fiscal 2019 budget request that would accelerate existing nuclear-warhead refurbishment programs…
White House Requests 20 Percent Increase for NNSA Weapons Programs in FY ’19
The Trump administration on Monday proposed what would amount to a $2-billion-a-year raise for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) -- a roughly $15-billion fiscal 2019 budget request that would accelerate existing nuclear-warhead refurbishment programs…