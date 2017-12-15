The White House has released the final version of its strategic plan for modernizing federal information technology (IT), and has removed an earlier provision to halt all upcoming procurements related to legacy systems.The administration’s Office of American…
White House Releases Final IT Modernization Report, Removes Provision To Halt Planned Legacy Acquisitions
