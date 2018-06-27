The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) objected to several missile defense-related provisions in the Senate’s draft FY ’19 defense authorization act in a statement Tuesday.The administration objects to Section 1660D of the bill, S. 2987, which…
White House Objects To Missile Defense Provisions In Senate Defense Bill
The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) objected to several missile defense-related provisions in the Senate’s draft FY ’19 defense authorization act in a statement Tuesday.The administration objects to Section 1660D of the bill, S. 2987, which…