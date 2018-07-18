The White House late Tuesday issued a statement of support for a bill circulating in the Senate that would give the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security limited authorities to detect, track and mitigate potential threats from small drones, they kind that…
White House Gives Support To Senate Counter Drone Bill
