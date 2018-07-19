As part of a new effort by President Donald Trump to improve the training and education of American workers amid rapid advances in the digital economy, aerospace and defense companies on Thursday committed themselves to new opportunities and investments to help…
At White House, Defense Industry Leaders Pledge Workforce Help
As part of a new effort by President Donald Trump to improve the training and education of American workers amid rapid advances in the digital economy, aerospace and defense companies on Thursday committed themselves to new opportunities and investments to help…